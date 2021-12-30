Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant?

At-home COVID-19 tests are able to detect the omicron variant, but U.S. health officials say early data suggests they may be less sensitive at picking it up.

Government recommendations for using the tests haven’t changed.

People should continue to use at-home tests when a quick result is important. Government scientists have been checking to make sure the tests still work as each new variant comes along.

It’s early days with omicron, which was first detected in late November. More information will be coming as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration continues to measure how the tests perform with the variant.