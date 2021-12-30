Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant?

items.[0].image.alt
AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin/AP
Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Virus Outbreak-Viral Questions-Home Tests
Posted at 11:43 AM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 13:43:38-05

At-home COVID-19 tests are able to detect the omicron variant, but U.S. health officials say early data suggests they may be less sensitive at picking it up.

Government recommendations for using the tests haven’t changed.

People should continue to use at-home tests when a quick result is important. Government scientists have been checking to make sure the tests still work as each new variant comes along.

It’s early days with omicron, which was first detected in late November. More information will be coming as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration continues to measure how the tests perform with the variant.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!