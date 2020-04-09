DJ hosts "Living Room Dance Party" every Saturday during pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — Dancing while social distancing, that's one Tucson DJ's mission during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DJ Obi Wan Kenobi tells KGUN9 over the past few months they had 27 weddings and events postponed. That's when he decided to hold a "Living Room Dance Party" every Saturday at 7 p.m. from The Buttes at Reflections.

"I think it's fun after a week of either working from home or not doing anything, to be able to turn on your phone or put it on your smart TV...and let loose for a couple of hours." says DJ Obi Wan Kenobi

At the highest point his streams, about 100 people were tuning in to the online event. He says originally the stream was to last one hour but since so many tuned in, one stream lasted for four hours the first night.

The DJ says since the stream is live, listeners can request songs and engage with him during the event.

"Just a little bit of escape to get out of that reality and because we can all chat and stream and it gives us a sense of being together. During our broadcast, we've had people sending us pictures -- pictures of them dancing -- so we can see everybody enjoying themselves."

DJ Obi Wan Kenobi says the event is open to anyone.

If you are interested in joining the live stream every Saturday, you can watch on The Buttes at Reflections Facebook page.