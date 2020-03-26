Menu

Diaper Bank launches online Cloth Diaper workshops

Posted: 7:01 AM, Mar 26, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-26 10:01:53-04
Little baby boy being cared for by his mother
baby with diaper

TUCSON, Ariz. — In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona is launching online Cloth Diaper Workshops. Low-income families are even eligible to receive free cloth diaper kits.

Starting Friday, March 27 at 2 p.m., the Diaper Bank will hold its first online workshop.

As the novel coronavirus outbreak drives up demand for essentials like diapers, stores are running short and parents are considering reusable alternatives. “Little Bird Nesting Company has seen an influx of people seeking cloth diapers because they can’t find or are afraid they’ll run out of disposables,” says Jacqueline Fortin, an employee of the Tucson-based children’s boutique and volunteer for the Diaper Bank.

To register and to stay informed of future workshops, click here.

