Detroit turns island park into COVID-19 memorial garden

Carlos Osorio/AP
A procession of vehicles drive past photos of Detroit victims of COVID-19, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 on Belle Isle in Detroit. Families have a chance to take one last public look at their lost loved ones in the nation's first citywide memorial to honor victims of the pandemic. Mourners will join 14 consecutive funeral processions to drive past nearly 900 large poster-sized photos of their loved ones staked around the island. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 11:47 AM, Sep 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-01 15:18:26-04

DETROIT (AP) — An island park in Michigan has been turned into a COVID-19 memorial garden.

It's a stark reminder of the toll the coronavirus has taken, as officials across the U.S. plan to reopen schools and public spaces.

Hearses led the processions around Belle Isle Park in the Detroit River on Monday. That's where more than 900 large photos of coronavirus victims provided by families were turned into posters and staked into the ground.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s new pandemic adviser says he believes college football should be played this year, contending stadiums have plenty of room for distancing.

