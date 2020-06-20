Desert Diamond Casinos temporarily closes Ajo location after employee tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment has temporarily closed its Why (Ajo) location after an employee tested positive for the COVID-19.

The decision was taken out of caution as the Ajo location is a smaller casino and convenience store with about 20 staff members, according to a statement from Desert Diamond Casinos. During this closure, contact tracing, testing of all team members, extensive cleaning and safety measures will be conducted.

Desert Diamond Casinos reopened June 5, implementing new changes to its health and sanitization measures to provide the best protection for guests, employees and the community.

“Our commitment is to continue with constant monitoring, going above and beyond recommended safety guidelines from the CDC and other health agencies, to protect our guests and team members. This is a small facility and we are taking this opportunity to do comprehensive team member testing, tracing, and a thorough cleaning. We wish our affected team member a swift recovery from the virus," Director of Public Relations and Communications for the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise Treena Parvello said in a statement.

The closure of Ajo facility does not affect Desert Diamond Casinos’ three other properties near Tucson, Sahuarita and Glendale.