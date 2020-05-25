Desert Diamond Casinos set to reopen June 5

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise announced Monday that gaming operations will resume at all four Desert Diamond Casinos June 5 at 1 p.m.

According to a press release from Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise, all four of the Desert Diamond Casinos near Tucson, Sahuarita, Glendale, and Ajo are implementing new changes to its health and sanitization measures to provide the best protection for guests, employees and the community.

TOGE says deep cleaning of each location has already been in place during the closure of its operations. The facilities are also be organized to fit social distancing measures, including installing protective equipment such as plexiglass.

There will also be new precautions like temperature scans of guests and daily screenings of employees for any symptoms. All team members and guests will be given a mask, which are required to wear.

The reopening of each location will happen in phases. There will be some amenities that will remain closed and facility hours will be reduced to allow for cleaning. There will also be a temporary limit on occupancy.

On behalf of the entire Desert Diamond Casino family, there is tremendous excitement to welcome our guests back to Arizona’s premier gaming facilities. The fact that we have taken extraordinary safety measures will only enhance our guests’ entertainment experience during this unprecedented time. Thank you everyone for your patience and we look forward to welcoming you back to the safest place to play on June 5," CEO of the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise Rudy Prieto said in a statement.

TOGE added they will continue to monitor the current pandemic situation and continue phasing in amenities, hours and occupancy.