Davis-Monthan temporarily closes childcare center due to coronavirus exposure

TUCSON, Ariz. — An earlier version of this story said that four children tested positive for coronavirus. They were exposed to a caregiver with coronavirus. D-M has not said whether the children tested positive.
A caregiver tested positive for coronavirus at Davis-Monthan Finley Child Development Center, causing the facility to temporarily shut down.
Four children were exposed to the caregiver.
Here is the statement that the base sent to the base Thursday:
Starting 18 June, the Finley Child Development Center (CDC) will be temporarily closed for minimum of 48 hrs.
A caregiver was confirmed as COVID-19 positive. However, the direct impact was only to 4 children. Parents of those children have been contacted.
At this time, no other children are directly impacted. The DM Child Development Center is not impacted.
In an abundance of caution, a majority of the Finley CDC caregivers are getting tested. While they did not have prolonged contact with the positive caregiver, this is being done to ensure everyone is safe, because the health and welfare of our Airmen and their families remains our top priority.
We realize this decision will affect the mission - our commanders will coordinate with their personnel to support work and family schedules.
If you have questions, please contact the Finley CDC at DSN 228-6648.
We appreciate your patience and understanding during this unpredictable time.