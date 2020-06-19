Davis-Monthan temporarily closes childcare center due to coronavirus exposure

TUCSON, Ariz. — An earlier version of this story said that four children tested positive for coronavirus. They were exposed to a caregiver with coronavirus. D-M has not said whether the children tested positive.

A caregiver tested positive for coronavirus at Davis-Monthan Finley Child Development Center, causing the facility to temporarily shut down.

Four children were exposed to the caregiver.

Here is the statement that the base sent to the base Thursday: