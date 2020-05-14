CVS to offer drive-thru testing at three Tucson-area locations

TUCSON, Ariz. — CVS will offer drive-thru coronavirus testing at three Tucson-area locations starting Friday.

Customers will use self-swab tests in their cars. They will have to register in advance at this site.

The latest testing location additions added 10 sites to the state and include 51 locations in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

The company aims to have as many as 1,000 testing locations operating by the end of the month.

"While the large-scale test sites we’ve been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home," said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health, said in a statement. "Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefitting from their dedication and selflessness.”

The new testing sites include:

