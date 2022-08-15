COVID is still UArizona’s top health priority

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As University of Arizona begins a new semester, concern about COVID is the main health worry but officials are monitoring monkeypox too.

The university is holding full in-person classes. It is not requiring masks or mandating COVID tests to come to class. University President Dr. Robert Robbins is urging the university community to not let masks become a point of conflict and says if someone feels the need for a mask they should be able to wear one without interference.

Robbins is a medical doctor. He says the university will continue to put a lot of energy into fighting COVID.

“Invest resources in education, keep the story going, and provide testing, vaccination and all the things that we've talked about. But you know, I think we wanted to alert everyone that monkey pox is here, there are cases in Arizona, there is a test, we have tests.”

Robbins says students, faculty and staff can get monkeypox tests at the University Health Center.

Both Robbins and former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona say monkeypox could spread in the university environment where students may be in close quarters and share close contact.

Carmona says a monkeypox infection may not be obvious in its early stages.

“It sometimes just comes on as just a cold like an upper respiratory infection, and the rash itself starts out. It's usually a flat red rash, then it gets to a bumpy rash, then it can become a pustule.”

Along with COVID and monkeypox, UArizona is worried about another virus: The flu. Both doctors are urging students and staff to get their flu shots.