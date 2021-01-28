COVID: Get a shot while you’re shopping

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — You may be able to get a COVID shot the same place you’d buy a gallon of milk. Now a handful of grocery stores have the okay to give COVID shots at their in-store pharmacies but it’s not clear yet when the shots will be ready to go.

It is not a stretch to say some people regard a COVID shot as a life or death issue and with demand very high any new source of a shot will be welcome.

A lot of people might prefer a trip to the neighborhood supermarket over joining a long line at a vaccination drive through.

Now the State of Arizona has agreed to let some grocery store chains offer COVID vaccinations at their in-store pharmacies.

There are six in Pima County, four Fry’s and two Safeways. They are away from the center of Tucson in locations that may be easier to reach for people who would have a tougher time using high volume vaccination sites at places like Tucson Medical Center or Banner/UMC.

Here’s the list:

Fry's 3770 W. Ina Road, Tucson

Fry's 8080 S. Houghton Road, Vail

Fry's 15950 S. Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard, Sahuarita

Fry's 12100 N. Thornydale Road in Marana

Safeway 260 W. Continental, Green Valley

Safeway 12122 N. Rancho Vistoso Boulevard, Oro Valley

The grocery chains ask that you not contact individual stores about booking an appointment.

The chains are relying on websites to share information and eventually book a time for your shot----eventually because the sites do not show reservations available yet.

You can reach the Safeway vaccination site at this link.

The Fry’s vaccination site is at this link.

As with the government and hospital vaccination sites, vaccine supplies are apparently an issue---even though the stores will get vaccine directly from the state, not through Pima County.

While we did not find a grocery store site taking reservations, the sites may ask for your email so they can update you when anything changes.

Because their authorization comes from the state, not Pima County, the grocery stores are authorized to vaccinate people as young as 65.

Pima County says it has asked the chains to match the County’s priority to, for now, limit vaccinations to ages 75 and up, along with first responders and education workers. It’s best to check with the store websites to see what ages the store pharmacy will vaccinate.

