COVID-cautious Black Friday shopping

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Once the Thanksgiving table is cleared---or maybe before---thoughts turn to Black Friday shopping. But how can you reduce COVID risk in stores crowded with frenzied Black Friday shoppers?

When you’re focused on grabbing those doorbuster deals before they sell out, someone's going to break your six foot bubble in that close-quarters Black Friday retail combat.

Pima County Health Director Doctor Theresa Cullen says, “And we realize especially with the example you gave of people grabbing for that last toaster oven and they really want to get it they're not going to be able to avoid that situation. So stay home if you're ill, wear a mask, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer and just try to protect yourself and your loved ones as much as you can.”

Doctor Cullen says this is no time to ease up on hand washing or that sanitizing gel.

“COVID is a respiratory disease but it's easy to touch your face and then touch others with that.”

Doctor Cullen says current medical advice says mask up but not with a simple cloth mask. She says go with a N-95 or KN-95 mask or at least with the disposable medical masks, well fitted to your face.

She says Pima County Health is committed to letting businesses operate but commitment to your own precautions will help reduce COVID’s spread.