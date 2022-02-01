Watch
COVID-19 testing site at Pima Community College will be closed on Feb. 2

Due to expected rain and wind testing site will be closed
Jae C. Hong/AP
Nurse Ray Akindele processes COVID-19 rapid antigen tests at a testing site in Long Beach , Calif., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
COVID-19 rapid test
Posted at 5:38 PM, Jan 31, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — COVID-19 testing site at the Pima County College West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road, will be closed on Feb. 2 due to expected rain and wind.

Pima County is concerned about the stability of tents, tables, chairs, barricades, and other equipment being damaged, along with tests being contaminated by dust due to the wind.

The testing vendor, eTrueNorth, will notify individuals and reschedule appointments.

Hours will be adjusted on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Normal hours will resume on Saturday, Feb. 5. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Indoor testing locations will remain open, such as the one located at the Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

To find more COVID-19 testing sites and hours, click here.

