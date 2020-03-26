COVID-19: Medical students find ways to help

TUCSON, Ariz. -Medical professionals have been hard pressed to keep up with the coronavirus crisis—-and keep up with the demands of life outside their hospitals and clinics.

Now medical students otherwise forced to sit on the sidelines are stepping in to help. Fourth year University of Arizona med student Darien Stratton has created a system where medical students can volunteer to help lighten the non-medical load on staff at Banner University Medical Center.

She says, “Right now we have a Google form where students can sign up to volunteer to provide childcare, dog sitting, pet sitting, dog walking, grocery delivery or pick up, those kind of things.”

Soon-to-be Doctor Stratton says about 70 med students in Tucson signed up to help. About 30 others who went to their homes out of Tucson are doing things like calling for donations of protective equipment.

