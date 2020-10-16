COVID-19 case confirmed at Mesa Verde Elementary

TUCSON, Ariz. — Someone at Mesa Verde Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.
A letter the school administration sent to families Friday said that the Pima County Health Department has been contacted and anyone who might have been exposed will be included in contact tracing procedures.
The school is located at 1661 W. Sage Street.
Amphitheater Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Valenzuela said via email "I can confirm we had a Covid case at Mesa Verde. I can’t disclose information about the person due to privacy concerns."
Here is the message administration sent parents:
Dear Mesa Verde Families, We are writing to make you aware that someone who has reported a positive COVID-19 test result was present at Mesa Verde Elementary School. The Pima County Health Department has been notified. Pima County Health performs contact tracings for positive COVID-19 test results and will communicate with anyone who may have been exposed. The District has established health protocols designed to minimize the spread of COVID-19. The mitigation protocols are on the District website: https://www.amphi.com/Domain/4949. These include: Wear a face covering at school Maintain appropriate physical distancing from others Regular hand-washing Please continue to follow these protocols and perform daily health screenings. Do not come to school if you are ill or begin to experience any of the below symptoms: · Fever (temperature over 100 F) without having taken any fever reducing medications · Loss of smell or taste · Cough · Muscle aches · Sore throat · Shortness of breath · Chills · Headache · Gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite