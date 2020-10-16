COVID-19 case confirmed at Mesa Verde Elementary

TUCSON, Ariz. — Someone at Mesa Verde Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

A letter the school administration sent to families Friday said that the Pima County Health Department has been contacted and anyone who might have been exposed will be included in contact tracing procedures.

The school is located at 1661 W. Sage Street.

Amphitheater Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Valenzuela said via email "I can confirm we had a Covid case at Mesa Verde. I can’t disclose information about the person due to privacy concerns."

Here is the message administration sent parents: