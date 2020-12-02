COVID-19: Can you visit someone who’s hospitalized?

TUCSON, Ariz. - To reduce the danger of spreading COVID, hospitals have been restricting visitors but each hospital will make exceptions so it’s important to ask what policies may apply to your situation.

Banner Health is allowing no visitors, except for what it describes as end of life visitations. Visitors are also allowed if they’re needed to assist pediatric patients, mothers in labor, or persons with disabilities who require assistance.

Tucson Medical Center allows one visitor to stay with a patient from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. People can also visit on the other side of a window.

Northwest Medical Centers do not allow visitors with these exceptions:

There can be one visitor for an end of life patient

Pediatric patients can have one adult visitor to assist them

Neonatal ICU babies will be allowed two visitors. They must be the same visitors throughout the entire stay.

There can be one visitor for mothers in labor or mothers who have just had a baby. It must be the same visitor throughout the entire stay.

Carondelet hospitals have simply banned visits for now. A statement from the group says, "Carondelet remains focused on patient and visitor safety and the status of visitation could change based on ongoing COVID trends. Out of an abundance of caution and based on current COVID trends, inpatient visitation at Carondelet St. Mary’s and St. Joseph’s Hospital will be suspended until further notice. We appreciate the understanding and support from our patients, staff, and community as we continue prioritizing their health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic."