COVID-19: Abuse can hide behind closed doors

TUCSON, Ariz - We’re all adapting to this health emergency, or at least trying to but for some people a move to make us safer can raise a different danger---domestic violence.

Coronavirus precautions tell us to go behind closed doors, and stay away from the world at large.

That’s healthy advice to reduce the risk of contagion but it can raise the risk of domestic violence.

Ed Mercurio Sakwa of Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse says, “Because what we’re talking about is folks who already have a lot of isolation; often as one of the abusive tactics used by their partner.”

Mercurio-Sakwa says the normal routine of going to work or school helps people get time away from their abusers.

He says now the stress of struggling for supplies and the general stress of being cooped up with a world turned upside down can add tension to any relationship.

So now the challenge—-and a chance for safety calls for maintaining a lifeline of contact with a support network in the outside world.

“And we’ve got to make sure that we’re continuing, even if it’s virtually, if it’s by phone, if it’s by email, by text, social media that we are continuing to reach out to and be in contact with people in our lives, particularly if we know if they’re in an abusive relationship we’ve got to make sure they still have an outlet.”

Mercurio-Sakwa says because an abuser may make it hard to communicate, it’s important for friends to take the initiative and keep in touch.

If you are in immediate danger call 911. Emerge will continue to offer services through its crisis line at 888-428-0101.