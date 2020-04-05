Coronavirus scams targeting Arizonans

TUCSON, Ariz. — Fears over the spread of the coronavirus have millions of Arizonans worried about their health. That fear is what can spur new scams to get your personal information and cash.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Senator Kyrsten Sinema say they're seeing a spike in messages about COVID-19 scams and have a warning for the public.

Scammers are offering everything from fake cures to door to door sanitation services and more. AG Brnovich says,

"This is a vulnerable time for many and we can't overlook the mental and emotional impact self-isolation can have on us all,"

Meanwhile Senator Sinema also chimed in by saying,

"All Arizonans should listen to government scientists and specialists; they are experts and will help you stay safe, healthy, and calm,"

Some of the most common scams include:

Thieves claiming they will shop for you and take your cash and never return. The sale of door to door sanitation services and miracle cures. Fake census and government workers are also showing up at doorsteps trying to steal information. Another scheme is people claiming they can get stimulus money to you faster than the government. Experts say there's no way to get your COVID-19 stimulus money any faster than what the government can provide. Government officials will never ask for personal information over the phone. The AG also says its a good idea to check on your parents and grandparents to make sure they don't become victims of a scam.

INFORMATION ON SCAM PROTECTION:

https://www.azag.gov/press-release/attorney-general-brnovich-and-senator-sinema-issue-warning-regarding-new-covid-19

