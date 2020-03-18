Coronavirus: If outbreak fills hospitals, AZ may re-open closed ones

TUCSON, Ariz. - State officials say they're working on the possibility of re-opening unused hospital space -- if the COVID 19 outbreak becomes serious enough.

Governor Ducey is calling for people to stay away from bars, restaurants and other gathering spots but not ordering them closed as in Tucson.

The Governor and State Health Director Doctor Cara Christ say with state labs and now private testing sites gearing up more tests should be available-- but still limited to tests given under a doctor's orders—- not because someone simply wants to be tested.

The Governor and Doctor Christ met with leaders of Banner University Medical Center and Tucson Medical Center in Tucson today.

Doctor Christ says there are shortages of masks and other protective gear for healthcare workers but supplies from Federal strategic reserves should be distributed in the next few days.

KGUN9 asked Doctor Christ whether Arizona has adequate ventilators and hospital space for a serious COVID outbreak.

She says, “So we are assessing where our hospitals are right now is ICU bed and ventilator capacity. We are also exploring the possibility of opening up additional beds in facilities that are currently don't have any patients and so we are looking at all of those with ventilators we're trying to get a really good idea of how many ventilators there are, worst case scenario I don't know that anybody will have enough but we're looking to see how we can increase our capacity in Arizona."

Doctor Christ says there are vacant hospital wings in the Phoenix area that could be re-opened fairly quickly---but one concern is staffing them, and she says medical workers have been affected by the need to care for children now that schools are closed.

Governor Ducey says he wants to reduce public fear and act on reliable science---that includes urging Arizonans to buy only what they need.

He says, "I have a lot of confidence in our grocery stores and our manufacturers to restock the shelves. There has been a run, on a number of different issues over different times depending on what outlet they've been listening to. The only thing that I've heard Dr Crist comment on that someone should be stocking up on are prescription medications for those that are chronically ill."

Doctor Christ says the state has looked into re-opening closed hospitals if the outbreak requires more hospital space but she says it may be hard to find staff for them.

