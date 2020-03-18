Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart becomes first congressperson to test positive for coronavirus

Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart, a U.S. Rep in Florida, announced on Wednesday he has tested positive for coronavirus. He is the first sitting memeber of Congress to announce a positive coronavirus test.

Diaz-Balart participated in votes on Friday, including one to extend sick leave and unemployment benefits to some American workers amid the spread of the virus.

Diaz-Balart remains in D.C. under a self-quarantine, and is not planning on returning to Florida during his quarantine.

"I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better," Diaz-Balart said. "However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times."