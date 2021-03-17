Coconino County moves to start vaccinating people age 35 and older

Coconino County announced Tuesday that it will move to start vaccinating people age 35 and older with COVID-19 vaccine appointments available effective immediately.

County officials said vaccinations are being expanded effective immediately to include individuals in Phase 1C and those 35 and older.

To register for a vaccine appointment please visit https://t.co/wiucQ9yQqb

On Monday, another Arizona county announced it would be transitioning to start vaccinating people 18 years and older with disabilities and high-risk medical conditions.

In a Facebook post, the Pima County Health Department said people who met certain criteria would be able to be vaccinated that include:

• People with disabilities (physical, intellectual or developmental, mental health or sensory) who receive long-term care services at home

• People with high-risk medical conditions who receive long-term care services at home.

• People who are members of the Arizona Long Term Care System (ALTCS)