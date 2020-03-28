City of Tucson extends closure, changes through April 17

TUCSON, Ariz. — The city of Tucson is extending the closures and changes to city services through April 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision follows after Mayor Romero signed a second proclamation to protect the health and safety of the community.

Changes to city services continuing through April 17:

All service counters and lobbies within City buildings, including Ward offices and City Hall, are closed.

All evictions on City-owned public housing are suspended.

Tucson Water will continue to suspend water shutoffs.

City recreation centers and aquatics facilities are closed.

All aquatics, youth, therapeutic, and senior programing are canceled. All leisure classes and softball leagues have been postponed.

The Senior Meal Program will continue in its modified form.

Transit fares are waived on Sun Link, Sun Tran, and Sun Van.

Tucson City Court has limited services and public access.

Household Hazardous Waste is not being collected at the Los Reales Landfill or the Sweetwater location. The Los Reales Landfill is not accepting cash.

Park Tucson will continue to offer 15-minute free parking for take-out orders.

The city has provided a hotline 520-791-2540 during the community emergency.