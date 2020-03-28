City of Tucson extends closure, changes through April 17

TUCSON, Ariz. — The city of Tucson is extending the closures and changes to city services through April 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision follows after Mayor Romero signed a second proclamation to protect the health and safety of the community.
Changes to city services continuing through April 17:
- All service counters and lobbies within City buildings, including Ward offices and City Hall, are closed.
- All evictions on City-owned public housing are suspended.
- Tucson Water will continue to suspend water shutoffs.
- City recreation centers and aquatics facilities are closed.
- All aquatics, youth, therapeutic, and senior programing are canceled. All leisure classes and softball leagues have been postponed.
- The Senior Meal Program will continue in its modified form.
- Transit fares are waived on Sun Link, Sun Tran, and Sun Van.
- Tucson City Court has limited services and public access.
- Household Hazardous Waste is not being collected at the Los Reales Landfill or the Sweetwater location. The Los Reales Landfill is not accepting cash.
- Park Tucson will continue to offer 15-minute free parking for take-out orders.
The city has provided a hotline 520-791-2540 during the community emergency.