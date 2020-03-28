Menu

City of Tucson extends closure, changes through April 17

Posted: 1:47 PM, Mar 28, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-28 16:47:29-04
TUCSON, Ariz. — The city of Tucson is extending the closures and changes to city services through April 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision follows after Mayor Romero signed a second proclamation to protect the health and safety of the community.

Changes to city services continuing through April 17:

  • All service counters and lobbies within City buildings, including Ward offices and City Hall, are closed.
  • All evictions on City-owned public housing are suspended.
  • Tucson Water will continue to suspend water shutoffs.
  • City recreation centers and aquatics facilities are closed.
  • All aquatics, youth, therapeutic, and senior programing are canceled. All leisure classes and softball leagues have been postponed.
  • The Senior Meal Program will continue in its modified form.
  • Transit fares are waived on Sun Link, Sun Tran, and Sun Van.
  • Tucson City Court has limited services and public access.
  • Household Hazardous Waste is not being collected at the Los Reales Landfill or the Sweetwater location. The Los Reales Landfill is not accepting cash.
  • Park Tucson will continue to offer 15-minute free parking for take-out orders.

The city has provided a hotline 520-791-2540 during the community emergency.

