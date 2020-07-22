City approves use of TCC as overflow hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson City Council has authorized the Tucson Convention Center for use as an overflow hospital.

In a Tuesday vote, the council decided to enter a contract with the TCC to be used as an Alternate Care Site, in partnership with the Rio Nuevo District.

The council approved the authorization in case the TCC is needed for hospital space before the next scheduled meeting, which is Aug. 11.

The city has models for non-acute care, acute care and hybrid care models. The facility would be used to lighten the load for hospitals during the pandemic.