City: 17 test positive at 911 dispatch center

TUCSON, Ariz. — According to City Manager Michael Ortega, 17 workers at a Tucson 911 dispatch center have tested positive for coronavirus.

Ortega confirmed the infections at the Public Safety Communications Department in Wednesday email.

City spokesman Andy Squire said that services would not be disrupted by the infections.

Of the 17 infected, 11 were asymptomatic and were sent home for a quarantine period. Six of the employees showed symptoms and were placed on paid sick leave. Squire said he did not have an update on their conditions.

Six of the asymptomatic employees have been cleared to return to work.

Squire said call center employees had been cross-trained to help prepare for workforce shortages, and said the training is continuing.

Facilities continue to be sanitized in order to prevent future exposure to infections.