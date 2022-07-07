Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Children's Museum offering vaccinations at Tucson, Oro Valley locations at two clinics in July

Vaccine
Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Vaccine
Posted at 12:52 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 15:52:57-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Children's Museum Tucson will offer free vaccination clinics at both of its locations this month.

The first clinic, at Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave., goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16.

A second clinic will be held at Children's Museum Oro Valley, 11015 N. Oracle Road, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24.

There will be free admission to museums at the location holding the clinic.

Pfizer vaccinations will be available for children age 6 months and up.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair ⏰