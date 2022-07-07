TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Children's Museum Tucson will offer free vaccination clinics at both of its locations this month.
The first clinic, at Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave., goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16.
A second clinic will be held at Children's Museum Oro Valley, 11015 N. Oracle Road, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24.
There will be free admission to museums at the location holding the clinic.
Pfizer vaccinations will be available for children age 6 months and up.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter