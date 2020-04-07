CDC now says homemade cloth coverings can help slow the spread

TUCSON, Ariz. — The CDC is now recommending the voluntary use of homemade masks in public settings. They say it’s a way of slowing the spread of COVID-19 in places when its difficult to maintain social distancing. They urge making the masks with homemade items and not using surgical masks and other masks needed by healthcare professionals.

Steps for making your own DIY mask can be found here along with other details.

Public settings where physical distancing can be a challenge include grocery stores. The CDC says the homemade masks can slow the spread by preventing asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic people from unwittingly spreading the disease.

"Some people have it and don’t realize it.," said JR Murphy in front of Fry's. "I'm not running a temperature or anything, but just in case they say some people don’t even show symptoms."

One man we spoke to wearing a cloth covering says it’s like a symbol of unity.

"We are all in this together and it’s a sign I understand the gravity of it."

Others we talked to aren’t sold on the idea.

"You see people wearing gloves all day long, but they are still touching everything so it seems like a false sense of security."

The CDC says homemade coverings are not a replacement for physical distancing. They warn people to use caution not to touch your eyes, nose or mouth adjusting the mask and to keep it clean with regular machine washings.

Many people we talked to say they are happy to help stow the spread any way they can.

"I just think it will help just playing it safe," said Murphy.

Coverings should not be used on children under two or anyone who has trouble breathing.