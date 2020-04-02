Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Catholic Holy Week services move to Facebook

Posted: 11:58 AM, Apr 02, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-02 14:58:25-04
items.[0].image.alt
Weisenburger named new bishop of Tucson Diocese

TUCSON, Ariz. - With on-site Mass canceled, Tucson Catholics will need to go to Facebook for Holy Week religious services.

On Thursday, the Diocese of Tucson announced the schedule. Services will be live streamed on Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger's Facebook page.

The schedule:

Passion “Palm” Sunday, April 5, at 10 a.m. Holy Thursday

April 9, Mass of the Lord’s Supper, at 7 p.m.

Good Friday Liturgy, April 10, at 3 p.m.

There will be no service on Holy Saturday.

Easter Sunday, April 12, 9 a.m., English Bilingual Easter Sunday Mass: 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Gilbert Malu, Rector of St. Augustine Cathedral, presiding.

Church members can check with their local churches to determine when online services will be available from their own parishes.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.