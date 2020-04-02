Catholic Holy Week services move to Facebook

TUCSON, Ariz. - With on-site Mass canceled, Tucson Catholics will need to go to Facebook for Holy Week religious services.

On Thursday, the Diocese of Tucson announced the schedule. Services will be live streamed on Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger's Facebook page.

The schedule:

Passion “Palm” Sunday, April 5, at 10 a.m. Holy Thursday



April 9, Mass of the Lord’s Supper, at 7 p.m.



Good Friday Liturgy, April 10, at 3 p.m.



There will be no service on Holy Saturday.



Easter Sunday, April 12, 9 a.m., English Bilingual Easter Sunday Mass: 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Gilbert Malu, Rector of St. Augustine Cathedral, presiding.



Church members can check with their local churches to determine when online services will be available from their own parishes.

