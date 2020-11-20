Cases rising, Pima County Health Department's next move

TUCSON, Ariz. — "We're doing a lot of data tracking. We use a lot data points in different parts of our community."

Aaron Pacheco, spokesperson for the Pima County Health Department, said that data is important to their work managing the ups and downs in cases.

"Over the last couple of months since the big surge in the summer, we've been increasing our testing throughout the community," Pacheco said.

That increase in the summer being the latest point of reference for the health department.

Pacheco said everything that happens is a new experience but health officials are getting better at knowing what they need to do when cases start to rise again.

What you need to do, he said, is continue to wear a mask and social distance.

KGUN9 previously reported on zip codes that have seen higher cases in the area, Pacheco said that tells the health department where these people live.

"What it doesn't tell us is where does that person work? Where does that person shop? Where does that person's family live who they might be visiting on a regular basis?"

All the more reason to keep following health guidelines.