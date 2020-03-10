Menu

Sanders, Biden cancel campaign rally in Ohio over coronavirus concerns

Posted: 1:19 PM, Mar 10, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-10 16:53:28-04
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) speaks about the bill to end the U.S. support for the war in Yemen on December 13, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Bernie Sanders cancels campaign rally in Ohio over coronavirus concerns

The Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden campaigns are both canceling their planned rallies in Cleveland Tuesday evening.

Campaign communications director Mike Casca released this statement:

Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight’s rally in Cleveland. We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak. Sen. Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight.

Sanders was scheduled to appear at a rally at Huntington Convention Center at 7:30 p.m.

Future Sanders campaign events will be evaluated on a case by case basis, Casca stated.

Less than an hour after Sanders' announcement, Biden announced his rally would not go on as planned.

"In accordance with guidance from public officials and out of an abundance of caution, our rally in Cleveland, Ohio tonight is canceled," the campaign said in a statement. "We will continue to consult with public health officials and public health guidance and make announcements about future events in the coming days. Vice President Biden thanks all of his supporters who wanted to be with us in Cleveland this evening. Additional details on where the Vice President will address the press tonight are forthcoming."

This article was written by Ian Cross for WEWS .

