Sanders, Biden cancel campaign rally in Ohio over coronavirus concerns

The Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden campaigns are both canceling their planned rallies in Cleveland Tuesday evening.

Campaign communications director Mike Casca released this statement:

Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight’s rally in Cleveland. We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak. Sen. Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight.

Sanders was scheduled to appear at a rally at Huntington Convention Center at 7:30 p.m.

Future Sanders campaign events will be evaluated on a case by case basis, Casca stated.

Less than an hour after Sanders' announcement, Biden announced his rally would not go on as planned.