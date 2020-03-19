Bay Area business owner in lockdown speaks out

GILROY, Ca. -- Nearly seven million people are still on lockdown to curb the coronavirus spread; only going out if they absolutely have to.

KGUN9 spoke to Shannen Cullinan, through Skype.

She lives in the Bay Area.

“It’s wild. It seems like the population got cut in half,” she said while describing what Gilroy looks like.

She says she is still adjusting to living in complete lockdown.

“All the streets are super dead. You drive around and it’s like a ghost town. I can see hundreds of cars down our street now. There was a police car at the corner, which was like...oh are they checking in on us now,” Cullinan told KGUN9.

Changes she says are affecting her day to day life and her business, Painted Star Equestrian.

“It’s crazy and it’s honestly hit my business hard because if I don;t teach, I don;t get money and my horses still cost me money too. So I’m just expenses, expenses, and expenses and I don;t get profit from this, unfortunately,” she said.

She has had to cancel lessons and events, and says she may be all out of food for herself and her horses soon.

“All the supermarkets, everything. Just lines and lines and lines. People just grabbing everything they can,” she added.

Though Cullinan says the community can still help her business and others, from the comfort of their own homes.

“I know that I put out an ad yesterday saying if you want to buy gift certificates. I know a lot of local businesses are doing that,” she added.

However, for now...Given the restrictions, Shannen says she is hopeful things will go back to normal soon.

“We’re just kinda holding down the fort, hoping for the best, you know,” she told KGUN9.

For more information on her equestrian business, click here.