Banner Health offers ways to help healthcare workers during pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. - Those who want to support health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic can contribute to a charity or offer to help craft protective masks.

The Supporting Our Staff Fund helps health care workers who are dealing with financial hardships. To contribute, click here.

Those who would like to craft masks can fill out a form here here to request supplies and speak with a staff about the logistics.

“Amid this unprecedented time in our history, it has been incredible to witness the generosity of our community members who want to give back,” said Andy Kramer Petersen, President & CEO of the Banner Health Foundation, in a statement. “We continue to be inspired by the many people, groups and companies offering to help, even while caring for their own families in these rapidly shifting times. We hope to make it as easy as possible for them.”

