Bank of America temporarily shuts down seven Tucson branches

TUCSON, Ariz. — Bank of America has temporarily shut down seven Tucson branches due to staffing and social distancing reasons.

Here is a statement from a bank spokesperson:

Of our 23 financial centers in Tucson, 16 are open and seven are temporarily closed, with four of those reopening next week.







For context, we continue to take several steps to support our clients and employees during the health crisis, including at times briefly closing financial centers. These temporary consolidations have occurred where a smaller location may be near a larger location that is better suited to accommodate physical distancing, and when our staffing is not sufficient for all centers to remain open. An example of the latter is the result of our reassigning high risk employees to jobs they can do from home, or employees who unexpectedly need to stay home temporarily to help with family members.







When we close a center, we work to reopen it as soon as possible, and clients always have access to their accounts online and at our ATMs. Our branch locator tool at bankofamerica.com and dedicated phone number (866-834-9286) offer the most up to date information on hours of operation.



The branches are slated to reopen next week.