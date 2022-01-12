Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Arizona's largest lab bolstering COVID-19 test operation

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
A PerkinElmer machine at Sonora Quest Laboratories performs COVID-19 PCR tests Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Phoenix. As Arizona's largest diagnostic testing lab, Sonora Quest went through almost 30,000 COVID-19 PCR tests on Jan. 4, the most since the pandemic began. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Virus Outbreak Arizona
Posted at 5:10 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 19:10:04-05

PHOENIX (AP) — After a record-breaking day last week of COVID-19 tests, officials at Sonora Quest Laboratories say Arizona's largest diagnostic testing lab will expand its operation and be able to take on thousands more samples.

Sonora Quest went through almost 30,000 COVID-19 PCR tests on Jan. 4, the most since the pandemic began. The lab plans to add another team of equipment, technicians and scientists by this weekend.

During a tour Tuesday of the lab's Phoenix headquarters, chief operating officer Sonya Engle said it will mean being able to analyze 38,000 tests in a day.

She says there has been no major backlog despite some of their own workers calling in sick.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!