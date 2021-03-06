Arizonans in majority as Senate OKs COVID-19 relief bill

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Democrats Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly were both in the razor-thin majority Saturday as the U.S. Senate approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The 50-49 vote gives President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers a victory that they say is crucial for hoisting the country out of the pandemic and economic doldrums.

Senate passage sets up final congressional action ?by the House next week. Sinema called the legislation a "rescue plan that will save lives and livelihoods, and lay the foundation for a full economic recovery."

Kelly said it addresses key priorities such as extended unemployment insurance benefits and money for schools and small businesses.