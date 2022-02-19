Watch
Arizona to start reporting COVID-19 data on weekly basis

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Credit: NIAID-RML
Posted at 7:22 PM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 21:22:44-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials will soon go from releasing new state COVID-19 statistics every day to every week.

Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona, who has been a special adviser to Gov. Doug Ducey, announced the change Friday on the state Department of Health Services' website. In a blog post, Carmona said it was the right time to cut down to updating the state dashboard weekly "with all COVID-19 metrics steadily declining."

The post also had sign-offs from chief clinical officers at Arizona's major hospital systems.

The state will release new data every Wednesday beginning March 2.

