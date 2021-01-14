Arizona to open 2nd state-run COVID-19 vaccination site

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is further expanding its COVID-19 vaccination program with plans for opening another state-run site in metro Phoenix and new vaccine eligibility for additional older Arizona residents.

Officials say the next vaccination site will open Feb. 1 at Phoenix Municipal Stadium near the Phoenix-Tempe border, with registration beginning Tuesday. The state’s vaccination program was slow to get off the ground. But officials say the first state-run large site, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale has proved to be success. It is administering thousands of doses daily.

The state announced Wednesday that people age 65 and older starting next week can sign up to get vaccinated.

