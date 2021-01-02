Arizona starts new year with 2-day high of COVID-19 cases

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on the second day of 2021 reported nearly 8,900 additional known COVID-19 cases, giving the state a two-day pandemic high for new cases.

Added to the 10,060 cases reported Friday, the 8,883 cases reported Saturday produced a two-day total of 18,943 and increased the statewide overall tally of cases since the pandemic began to 539,150.

The state's previous two-day high was 17,649 on Dec. 13-14.

Arizona on Saturday also reported 46 deaths, increasing the pandemic's death toll to 9,061.

Arizona had the second-worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate over the past week, behind only California.