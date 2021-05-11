With recent approval, how Pfizer vaccine could affect your 12 to 15 year old

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pfizer can now be used on patients from 12 to 15 years old.

What does that mean?

"So this how we know that the vaccine is safe for use."

So says the Food and Drug Administration, dr. Jessica Lane, from Desert Pediatrics agrees.

Just how does the vaccine affect younger teens?

"Adolescents are responding in a very similar way to adults."

Dr. Lane said this age group might benefit more from the vaccine than others.

"The vaccine is just as effective, if not more so, in this age group."

She added the vaccine will still have side-effects on 12 to 15-year olds.

"Having a healthier, more robust immune system in younger adults, is what causes that increase in side-effects," Dr. Lane said.

"That means that the immune system is doing what it's supposed to do in responding to the vaccine."

To treat those side-effects, she said your teen can take over the counter medication.

"You can give Tylenol or ibuprofen for the side-effects."

So will you be able to take your teenager to get vaccinated anytime soon?

The Pima County Health Department said it's waiting on a decision from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices before administering the vaccine to 12 to 15-year old locally.

Dr. Lane said you should plan to vaccinate your teen, she'll be get her child a shot.

"I will be getting my 13-month-old daughter vaccinated when her age group is eligible."