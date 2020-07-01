Arizona Serve hiring 20 contact tracers

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Serve is looking to hire 20 people to work as contact tracers for the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The organization is looking to hire 20 people in the state who will receive as much as $624 biweekly, as well as a $1,300 education award after the job is complete. The total maximum pay would be $3,311.

The job, which is done remotely, will have workers call newly diagnosed coronavirus patients, collect and record information about symptoms and inform the patients about quarantine procedures.

To apply, contact Sarah Haber at shaber@arizonaserve.org or contact Andrew Facemire at andrew.facemire@nau.edu.

