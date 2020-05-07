Menu

Arizona Senate to adjourn Friday, House plans unclear

Posted at 11:29 AM, May 07, 2020
GLENDALE, Ariz (AP) — The Arizona Senate plans to return to session on Friday to formally adjourn for the year, but the House has not announced if it has agreed to the plan.

Republican Senate President Karen Fann announced the decision to adjourn Thursday. That would effectively kill legislation that had not been passed when lawmakers recessed because of the cornoavirus on March 23.

They had enacted a bare-bones budget for the coming fiscal year. The announcement apparentely took Republican House leaders by surprise.

