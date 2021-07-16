Arizona sees over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for a 3rd day

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials are reporting over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for a third day.

The state Department of Health Services released its latest daily virus numbers Friday, finding 1,251 new virus cases and another 17 virus-related deaths. This brings Arizona’s pandemic totals to 906,116 cases and 18,100 deaths. The number of hospitalizations because of the virus have also been inching upward for the past week.

Officials have attributed the upward trend to July 4 gatherings and the spread of the delta variant. Arizona has seen a massive slow-down when it comes to vaccinations. The percentage of the eligible population that has gotten vaccinated remains at just over 50%.

