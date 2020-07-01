Arizona sees large increase in COVID-19 cases in June

TUCSON, Ariz. — COVID-19 cases in Arizona have increased exponentially over the past month.

On Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported a daily record of 4,878 cases statewide.

According to numbers in the month of June, Arizona went from nearly 25,000 cases on June 1, to more than 85,000 cases today. That's a 240 percent increase.

Both Pima and Maricopa counties increased more than the state average, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

In Pima County, we saw a 352 percent increase and about 6,000 new cases.

Maricopa County reports more than 42,000 new cases in the past month, and a 526 percent increase.