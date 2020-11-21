Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Arizona reports over 4K new virus cases for 2nd day in row

items.[0].image.alt
COVID-19
Posted at 7:14 PM, Nov 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-20 21:14:42-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Four Democratic mayors are calling on Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to institute a statewide requirement for people to wear masks in public.

Friday's move came as Arizona health officials reported over 4,000 additional known COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row and increasing hospitalizations.

The state Department of Health Services reported 4,471 new confirmed cases and 43 additional deaths.

That increased the state's totals to 291,696 cases and 6,427 deaths.

Ducey's chief of staff says the mayors are not enforcing their own mask orders.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7