Arizona reports over 4K new virus cases for 2nd day in row

PHOENIX (AP) — Four Democratic mayors are calling on Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to institute a statewide requirement for people to wear masks in public.

Friday's move came as Arizona health officials reported over 4,000 additional known COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row and increasing hospitalizations.

The state Department of Health Services reported 4,471 new confirmed cases and 43 additional deaths.

That increased the state's totals to 291,696 cases and 6,427 deaths.

Ducey's chief of staff says the mayors are not enforcing their own mask orders.