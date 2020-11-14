Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Arizona reports over 3K more COVID cases for 3rd day in week

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
Coronavirus.jpg
Posted at 11:47 AM, Nov 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-14 13:47:01-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak continues to surge in Arizona, with the state on Saturday reporting over 3,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases for the third day in a week and the highest single-day spike since July.

The state reported 3,476 additional cases and 45 deaths.

The state's totals rose to 273,063 cases and 6,300 deaths.

As of Friday, 1,470 people were hospitalized with the virus, the most since early August, but still far below the levels reached when Arizona was a national hotspot last summer.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care beds reached 362 on Friday, ?the most since late August.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7