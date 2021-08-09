Arizona reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases for 6th day

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has reported more than 2,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for a sixth consecutive day.

State health officials reported 2,191 new cases but no new deaths Monday. The daily case count is down somewhat from the past three days, where there were as many as 2,800.

Experts have said the highly contagious delta variant is behind surges in cases all over the country.

In Arizona, there were 1,380 virus-related hospitalizations as of Sunday.

Some hospital leaders have warned Arizona could be on a trajectory to facing huge surges like last summer and winter.