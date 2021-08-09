Watch
Arizona reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases for 6th day

Posted at 2:18 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 17:18:48-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has reported more than 2,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for a sixth consecutive day.

State health officials reported 2,191 new cases but no new deaths Monday. The daily case count is down somewhat from the past three days, where there were as many as 2,800.

Experts have said the highly contagious delta variant is behind surges in cases all over the country.

In Arizona, there were 1,380 virus-related hospitalizations as of Sunday.

Some hospital leaders have warned Arizona could be on a trajectory to facing huge surges like last summer and winter.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

