Arizona reports big two-day COVID case surge, 174 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has reported 6,043 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 174 virus deaths as the pandemic's latest surge maintains its grip on the state.

Saturday's new cases add to the 5,236 reported Friday and are the second time the state has seen more than 5,000 cases on two consecutive days since January's winter surge.

Will Humble, a former Department of Health Services director who has been a critic of the state's handling of the pandemic, says the increase in cases likely reflects continued vaccination resistance and more people getting tested following Thanksgiving gatherings.

A DHS spokesperson says it's "not productive" to attach significance to particular daily reports, which may not reflect trends.