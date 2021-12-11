Arizona reports 3,775 additional COVID cases, 74 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported 3,774 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 74 more deaths as virus-related hospitalizations remained near the current surge's peak.

The updated figures posted on the Department of Health Services' coronavirus dashboard increased the state's pandemic totals to nearly 1,313,000 cases and over 23,000 deaths.

The dashboard reported that 2,749 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital inpatient beds as of Friday, down from the surge's peak of 2,800 on Sunday.

Arizona's virus-related hospitalizations remain far below the pandemic peak of 5,082 last January but hospitals are more crowded now because of larger numbers of non-virus patients also being treated.