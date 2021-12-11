Watch
Arizona reports 3,775 additional COVID cases, 74 more deaths

Elaine Thompson/AP
Registered nurse Andraya Zelle treats a patient in the COVID intensive care unit at UW Medical Center-Montlake, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Seattle. King County, where the hospital is located, has been on a downward trend of COVID-19 cases after two-and-a-half straight months of increases. But the current lull could be, and some experts believe will be, upended as more contagious variants of the virus spread throughout United States. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Posted at 1:40 PM, Dec 11, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported 3,774 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 74 more deaths as virus-related hospitalizations remained near the current surge's peak.

The updated figures posted on the Department of Health Services' coronavirus dashboard increased the state's pandemic totals to nearly 1,313,000 cases and over 23,000 deaths.

The dashboard reported that 2,749 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital inpatient beds as of Friday, down from the surge's peak of 2,800 on Sunday.

Arizona's virus-related hospitalizations remain far below the pandemic peak of 5,082 last January but hospitals are more crowded now because of larger numbers of non-virus patients also being treated.

