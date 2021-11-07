Watch
Arizona reports 3,000-plus COVID cases for 4th day in a row

Posted at 1:23 PM, Nov 07, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported over 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day.

The state Department of Health Services' coronavirus dashboard reported 3,231 additional cases but just one death.

The latest numbers increased Arizona's pandemic totals to 1,189,708 cases and 21,409 known deaths.

State health officials had reported 3,352 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, then 3,813 more cases Friday and 3,592 additional cases Saturday.

As of Friday, 1,904 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital inpatient beds the most since 1,933 patients on Sept. 20.

