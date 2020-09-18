Menu

Arizona reports 2nd big case jump, again cites method change

NIAID Follow Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML
Posted at 12:35 PM, Sep 18, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Friday reported for the second consecutive day a sizable increase in additional COVID-19 cases, again largely attributing the hike to a change in the state’s counting method.

State officials reported 1,281 additional confirmed cases, well above the several hundreds typically reported daily in recent weeks, but below the 1,753 cases reported Thursday.

The department on Friday also reported 42 additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, 764 were attributed to positive results from antigen tests dating back several months. The department announced Thursday that it was adopting an updated national definition. The change includes “probable” case findings from antigen tests of people without symptoms or contact with people known to have COVID-19.

