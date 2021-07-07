Arizona reports 21 more COVID deaths; toll reaches 18,000

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's pandemic death toll reached 18,000 on Tuesday as the state reported 21 additional deaths along with 900 more confirmed COVID-19 cases after the three-day July 4 holiday weekend.

As of Sunday, Arizona ranked 12th highest among U.S. states in total COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 21, 2020 and sixth highest in the number of deaths per 100,000 of population.

Those rankings are according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state reported no additional deaths on Monday after only four on Sunday.

Arizona's pandemic case total reached 897,910 on Tuesday.

The state reported only 50 additional cases Monday.