Arizona provider OKs virus-positive hospital workers

Jae C. Hong/AP
A COVID-19 patient is put on a ventilator at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. The U.S. registered more COVID-19 deaths in a single day than ever before — nearly 3,900 — on the very day the mob attack on the Capitol laid bare some of the same, deep political divisions that have hampered the battle against the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 4:05 PM, Jan 09, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — A major health care provider in Arizona will allow employees who are experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms or are asymptomatic to keep working at its hospitals and facilities.

Because of the omicron variant's rapid spread in Maricopa County and in anticipation of an continued increase, Dignity Health officials said they have enacted the "third tier" of the federal guidelines for health care workers with the coronavirus. However, those employees would need to wear an N-95 mask for 10 days after they tested positive.

Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 69 more deaths and 15,850 additional confirmed infections.

